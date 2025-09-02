Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $291.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.99 and a 200 day moving average of $282.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

