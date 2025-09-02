2,684 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in PDD by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 822,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PDD by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in PDD by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,572,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,853 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.