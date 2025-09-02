Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.23 Million in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,330. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.7%

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

