Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $407.04 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day moving average is $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

