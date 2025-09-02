Masimo Corporation $MASI Shares Sold by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for about 1.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $187,528,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,842,000 after buying an additional 232,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 26,284.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,528,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

