Birchview Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Birchview Capital LP lowered its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. AxoGen accounts for about 2.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.35% of AxoGen worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,964,000 after buying an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AxoGen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 174,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AxoGen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 91,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $742.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

