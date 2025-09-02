FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.