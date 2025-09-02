Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 42,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 255,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,345,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328,585 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 73,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 470,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,868,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

