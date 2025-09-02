Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,928 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned 1.33% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $127,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.