Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,006 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.2%

Invitation Home stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

