Atreides Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for 1.9% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 1.02% of SentinelOne worth $61,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 510.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.