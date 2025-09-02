Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Bought by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,712 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned about 0.64% of Pan American Silver worth $59,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 3,389,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after buying an additional 665,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,948,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PAAS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

