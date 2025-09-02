DRW Securities LLC Has $307,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,877,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 196,329 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $277.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

