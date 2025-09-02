Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires 36,120 Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the quarter. Palvella Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Palvella Therapeutics worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,574,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVLA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of PVLA opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.04. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

