Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478,045 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 1.98% of Oric Pharmaceuticals worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $993.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.63. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, Director Angie You bought 26,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $249,745.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,745.83. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $416,289 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

