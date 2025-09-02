Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of IAC Inc. $IAC

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in IAC were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IAC by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $3,044,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in IAC by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

