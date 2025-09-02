Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 2,288,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,973,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Gfinity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.08.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

