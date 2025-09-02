DeepBook Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. DeepBook Protocol has a market cap of $470.45 million and $24.47 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,240.10 or 0.99992618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00359620 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,523,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,523,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.13181607 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $25,921,858.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

