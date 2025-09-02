XP Factory (LON:XPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.23 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. XP Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

XP Factory Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of XP Factory stock opened at GBX 9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3,673.08 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.39.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

