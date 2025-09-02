XP Factory (LON:XPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.23 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. XP Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.
XP Factory Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of XP Factory stock opened at GBX 9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3,673.08 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.39.
XP Factory Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XP Factory
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.