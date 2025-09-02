MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 294,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CGGR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.