Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (7.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 173.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 88.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 180 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

