Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $1,568,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,699.45. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.80.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

