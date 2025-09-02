Quarry LP Makes New $150,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $477.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.70. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
