Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 915.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,027.50. The trade was a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

