Unisphere Establishment Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in US Foods were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

