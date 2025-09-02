GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

