Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% during the first quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

ISRG stock opened at $473.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.13. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,624 shares of company stock worth $7,778,924 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

