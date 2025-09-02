Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $345.45 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,416 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.7% of Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned approximately 0.53% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $345,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after buying an additional 364,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,094,000 after purchasing an additional 104,077 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

