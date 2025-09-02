Unisphere Establishment Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 80,552.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after acquiring an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $99,963,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $483.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

