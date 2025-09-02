Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 508,160 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 214.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,160 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 21,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $165,628.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 155,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,264.08. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $83,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 590,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,272. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 988,357 shares of company stock worth $7,877,396 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

