Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,319 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $30,549,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 840,797 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $14,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 759,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 416,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.3%

WRBY stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.