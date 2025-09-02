Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

BIO stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

