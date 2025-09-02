Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.