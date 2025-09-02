Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

