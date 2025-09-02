Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 30,742 Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,549,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,198,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 510,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

ABR stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.35. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

