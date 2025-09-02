Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Shares Bought by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 3.12% of Structure Therapeutics worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPCR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

