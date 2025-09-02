Vestal Point Capital LP Trims Stake in Nyxoah SA $NYXH

Vestal Point Capital LP reduced its position in Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,262 shares during the quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.07% of Nyxoah worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of NYXH opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nyxoah SA has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,541.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah SA will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

