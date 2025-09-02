Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

