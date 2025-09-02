Vestal Point Capital LP Acquires 19,418 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. $VYGR

Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,249,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

