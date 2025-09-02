Perbak Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,658,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 681,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

