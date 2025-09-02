Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $17.97 Million in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,970,000. Cogent Biosciences makes up 1.3% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 2.63% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 2,777,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,003,418 shares in the company, valued at $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

