Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

