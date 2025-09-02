Perbak Capital Partners LLP Invests $354,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 81.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. DHT’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

