Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Lifted by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Unisphere Establishment’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $167,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

