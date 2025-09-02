3,488 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Purchased by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Kirby by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kirby by 147.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Kirby by 40.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The company had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

