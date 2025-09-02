Perbak Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,654 Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 348.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

