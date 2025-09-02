Perbak Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 828 FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $373.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.76 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

