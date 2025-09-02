155,000 Shares in Open Lending Corporation $LPRO Acquired by AWH Capital L.P.

AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Open Lending makes up 0.6% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Open Lending by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.83. Open Lending Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

