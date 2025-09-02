Perbak Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 92.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $604,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 358.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 14.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

QGEN stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. QIAGEN N.V. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

