First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 12,036 Shares of IAC Inc. $IAC

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.51% of IAC worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,451,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,134 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in IAC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in IAC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in IAC by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

